The Georgia Southern Eagles will open their 2022-23 season with a road game against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday night. Georgia Southern will host 16 games this season, the most in 30 years for the school, but it will begin the year away from home. San Jose State is hoping to get off to a strong start after going 1-18 in its final 19 games last year.

Georgia Southern vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -3.5

Georgia Southern vs. San Jose State over-under: 134 points

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern has nine players returning from last year's team, including three starters. Andrei Savrasov is the top returning player after averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Kaden Archie (7.6 points) and Kamari Brown (9.5 points) are also back. The coaching staff added transfers Jalen Finch (Jacksonville State) and Tai Strickland (Temple).

The Eagles' identity has been their defense in recent years, holding opponents to 60 points or fewer 14 times during head coach Brian Burg's tenure. They allowed teams to shoot 41% from the floor last year, which was the second-best mark in school history. Georgia Southern was picked to finish 11th in the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches' Poll.

What you need to know about San Jose State

San Jose State had a disappointing season in 2021-22, but it returns four starters this year. Omari Moore is back for his fourth season after being named a 2021-22 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honoree. Moore averaged 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, recording the program's third triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over New Mexico.

Moore joins Alvaro Cardenas, Trey Anderson and Tibet Gorener as the returning starters. The Spartans added transfers Sage Tolbert III (Temple) and Robert Vaihola (Fresno State), along with four freshmen. They have won their past six season-opening games, including a 78-76 victory over Cal State Fullerton last year.

