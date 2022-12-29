Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: South Alabama 6-6; Georgia Southern 7-6

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jaguars and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Alabama winning the first 73-67 at home and Georgia Southern taking the second 58-57.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. South Alabama managed a 71-66 victory over Jacksonville State.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were close but no cigar last week as they fell 58-54 to the Ball State Cardinals.

South Alabama's win lifted them to 6-6 while Georgia Southern's defeat dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Jaguars can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Southern bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won ten out of their last 17 games against Georgia Southern.