The ninth-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles battle the eighth-seeded South Alabama Jaguars in a 2024 Sun Belt Tournament first-round matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt), who have won two in a row, are coming off a 92-75 win over Old Dominion on Friday. The Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt), who are winners of six of their last eight games, defeated Louisiana-Monroe 80-69 on Friday. South Alabama registered a 78-65 win over Georgia Southern on Feb. 7 in the lone meeting this season.

Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. South Alabama leads the all-time series 17-11. The Jaguars are 3-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151. Before making any South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern:

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama spread: South Alabama -3

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama over/under: 151 points

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama money line: Georgia Southern +123, South Alabama -146

GS: The Eagles are connecting on 43.1% of their field goals, including 35.1% from 3-point range

SA: The Jaguars are making 74.8% of their free throws this season

Why South Alabama can cover

Senior guard Isiah Gaiter helps power the Jaguars offensively and is connecting on 46.3% of his field goals, including 38% from 3-point range and 80.6% at the free-throw line. In 31 games, including 24 starts, Gaiter is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal in 30.5 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in 20 games, including an 11-point effort in the regular-season meeting with Georgia Southern. He scored a season-high 29 points in a 91-84 overtime loss to Appalachian State on Jan. 4.

Senior guard Tyrell Jones, who is in his third year with the Jaguars after two seasons at Auburn, has started 69 of his 101 career collegiate games, including 24 of 31 games this year. In 31.4 minutes, he is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals. He is coming off a 21-point, four-rebound and two-assist effort in Friday's win over Louisiana-Monroe. He has scored in double figures in 17 games this season and is second on the team with 45 3-pointers made. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

Senior guard Tyren Moore has been on fire the past four games and is coming off a 32-point and five-assist effort in the win over Old Dominion on Friday. He had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in last week's 87-73 win over Marshall. For the season, he is averaging 16.3 points, three assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes.

Freshman guard Eren Banks is off to a solid start to his collegiate career. In 28 games, including 22 starts, he is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.3 minutes. He has reached double-figure scoring 15 times, including a season-high 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes in an 82-81 overtime loss to Buffalo on Feb. 10. He scored 19 points and dished out three assists in an 84-76 win over Texas State on Feb. 22. See which team to pick here.

