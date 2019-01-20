Georgia State loses on last-second shot a week after its game-winner shouldn't have counted
Troy's Varnado scored 32 points and sealed the game with a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds
Troy defeated Georgia State on Saturday 77-75 via a deep Jordon Varnado 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Was it karma after the Panthers came away with a controversial victory last week?
Varnado, who had 29 points as his Trojans trailed 75-74, pulled off from just inside the logo and drained the shot to give him 32 points and his team the victory.
Just a week ago, Georgia State was on the dealers end of a buzzer-beating dagger. Georgia State's D'Marcus Simonds hit the winner in that instance vs. Louisiana-Monroe and later bragged about getting away with a travel and a push-off.
The officials from last week's game were suspended one game by the Sun Belt Conference for missing the obvious travel.
But Simonds could only watch Saturday as the worm turned for he and the Panthers. And this time there was no travel, no push off, but a serendipitous ending for Troy as it dealt Sun Belt favorite Georgia State its first conference loss of the season and improved to 10-8 overall on the year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
There are no more undefeateds and there is no explanation as another AAC coach got tossed
-
Williamson, Duke lower boom on Virginia
Williamson and the Blue Devils lower the boom on the Cavaliers and hand them their first loss...
-
UK finally plays complete game
The Wildcats got a white-knuckle win on the road against a lively Auburn team
-
How to watch: Duke-Virginia
The top team in the AP Top 25 faces the top team in the Coaches Poll in a monstrous ACC game...
-
West Virginia upsets No. 7 Kansas
The Jayhawks were a No. 1 seed in the latest Bracketology, but that will change
-
No. 1 Duke pulls away from No. 4 UVA
Duke survived a scare and pulled out an impressive victory vs. Virginia