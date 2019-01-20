Georgia State loses on last-second shot a week after its game-winner shouldn't have counted

Troy defeated Georgia State on Saturday 77-75 via a deep Jordon Varnado 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Was it karma after the Panthers came away with a controversial victory last week?

Varnado, who had 29 points as his Trojans trailed 75-74, pulled off from just inside the logo and drained the shot to give him 32 points and his team the victory.

J O R D O N V A R N A D O



G A M E! 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/ShnlnY2LjM — Troy Trojans MBB (@TroyTrojansMBB) January 19, 2019

Just a week ago, Georgia State was on the dealers end of a buzzer-beating dagger. Georgia State's D'Marcus Simonds hit the winner in that instance vs. Louisiana-Monroe and later bragged about getting away with a travel and a push-off.

Don't see how this is not a travel pic.twitter.com/lobCAP72bf — Luke Richard (@lukerich22) January 12, 2019

The officials from last week's game were suspended one game by the Sun Belt Conference for missing the obvious travel.

But Simonds could only watch Saturday as the worm turned for he and the Panthers. And this time there was no travel, no push off, but a serendipitous ending for Troy as it dealt Sun Belt favorite Georgia State its first conference loss of the season and improved to 10-8 overall on the year.