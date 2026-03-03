The 13th-seeded Georgia State Panthers will take on the 12th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first round of the 2026 Sun Belt Tournament on Tuesday. Georgia State is coming off an 81-73 loss to Old Dominion on Friday, while Louisiana dropped an 81-58 decision at Arkansas State that same day. The Panthers (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt), who last won the tournament championship in 2022, have lost three in a row. The Ragin' Cajuns (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt), who won the 2023 Sun Belt tournament title, have lost five of their last six games.

Tipoff from Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Georgia State leads the all-time series 19-9, but Louisiana posted an 82-72 win on Jan. 29. The Panthers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Louisiana odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Louisiana vs. Georgia State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Georgia State vs. Louisiana 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Louisiana vs. Georgia State:

Georgia State vs. Louisiana spread: Georgia State -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia State vs. Louisiana over/under: 134.5 points Georgia State vs. Louisiana money line: Georgia State -120, Louisiana +100 Georgia State vs. Louisiana picks: See picks at SportsLine Georgia State vs. Louisiana streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Georgia State vs. Louisiana predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (134.5 points). The Over hit in four of the last five meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Georgia State games, as well as in four of the last six Louisiana games. Georgia State is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games. Louisiana, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Panthers to have three players score 11.8 points or more, including Jelani Hamilton's projected 16 points. The Ragin' Cajuns are projected to have three players score in double figures, led by Dorian Finister, who is projected to score 15.6 points. The model is projecting 137 combined points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

How to make Louisiana vs. Georgia State picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia State vs. Louisiana and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia State vs. Louisiana spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.