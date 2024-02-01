Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: App. State 17-4, Georgia State 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at GSU Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The matchup between App. State and the Dukes on Saturday hardly resembled the 59-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Mountaineers walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Dukes.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Chanticleers by a score of 85-83. Georgia State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Mountaineers' win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.4 points per game. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as App. State and the Panthers are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Georgia State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Georgia State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

App. State is a solid 6-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.