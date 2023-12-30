Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgia State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Arkansas State 50-39.

Georgia State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Arkansas State 4-8, Georgia State 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Georgia State Convocation Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with Georgia State going off at just a one-point favorite.

Georgia State scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Tuesday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 122-45 win at home. With that victory, Georgia State brought their scoring average up to 78.9 points per game.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Arkansas State's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell to the Bruins 74-70.

Despite their loss, Arkansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dyondre Dominguez, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dominguez has scored all season. Julian Lual was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Arkansas State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Belmont only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 99.7 points per game. As for the Red Wolves, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State came up short against Arkansas State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 75-70. Will Georgia State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.