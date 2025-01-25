Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: James Madison 11-9, Georgia State 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

James Madison is 4-0 against Georgia State since December of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center. The Dukes will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Wednesday, James Madison earned a 74-60 win over Old Dominion.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell 92-79 to Marshall.

James Madison's victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-9. As for Georgia State, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: James Madison has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

James Madison was able to grind out a solid win over Georgia State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 84-78. Does James Madison have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 3 years.