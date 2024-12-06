Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 6-3, Georgia State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Georgia State is heading back home. They will welcome the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at GSU Convocation Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Georgia State is headed into Friday's matchup after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Kentucky. Georgia State took a serious blow against Kentucky on Friday, falling 105-76. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cesare Edwards, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points. Another player making a difference was Malachi Brown, who had 11 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kennesaw State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-60 to Kent State.

Despite the defeat, Kennesaw State had strong showings from Rongie Gordon, who earned eight points along with nine rebounds and two steals, and Simeon Cottle, who had 16 points. What's more, Gordon also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Georgia State's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Kennesaw State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia State came up short against Kennesaw State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 88-77. Will Georgia State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.