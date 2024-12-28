Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Mercer 6-6, Georgia State 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mercer Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia State Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.6 points per game this season.

Mercer is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Winthrop. Mercer took a 102-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Winthrop on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to Troy.

Mercer's defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mercer has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mercer is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Georgia State.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Mercer.