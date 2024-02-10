Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-12, Georgia State 10-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be playing at home against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. Miami (Ohio) took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia State, who comes in off a win.

Georgia State had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Ragin Cajuns on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami (Ohio) last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 62-59. Miami (Ohio) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-13. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.