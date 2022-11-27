Who's Playing

Belmont @ Georgia State

Current Records: Belmont 3-3; Georgia State 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will take on the Belmont Bruins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Georgia State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win.

As for Belmont, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Howard Bison on Monday. The Bruins blew past Howard 96-73. Four players on Belmont scored in the double digits: guard Ben Sheppard (27), forward Drew Friberg (14), center Even Brauns (13), and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (13). Even Brauns' performance made up for a slower contest against the George Mason Patriots on Saturday.

The wins brought Georgia State up to 4-2 and Belmont to 3-3. The Panthers are 1-2 after wins this year, Belmont 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.