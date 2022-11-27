Who's Playing

Belmont @ Georgia State

Current Records: Belmont 3-3; Georgia State 4-2

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Georgia State Convocation Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Belmont has more to be thankful for after their game against the Howard Bison last Monday. The Bruins took their matchup against Howard by a conclusive 96-73 score. Belmont got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ben Sheppard (27), forward Drew Friberg (14), center Even Brauns (13), and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (13). Brauns had some trouble finding his footing against the George Mason Patriots last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Georgia State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last week, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Belmont is expected to win a tight contest. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The wins brought the Bruins up to 3-3 and the Panthers to 4-2. Belmont is 1-1 after wins this year, Georgia State 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.