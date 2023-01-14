Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8; Georgia State 8-9

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chanticleers winning the first 72-68 on the road and Georgia State taking the second 61-50.

The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Coastal Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Coastal Carolina escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Meanwhile, the contest between Georgia State and the Troy Trojans on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia State falling 65-53 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Coastal Carolina's win lifted them to 8-8 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Chanticleers can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won six out of their last 11 games against Coastal Carolina.