Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-8; Georgia State 8-9
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chanticleers winning the first 72-68 on the road and Georgia State taking the second 61-50.
The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Coastal Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Coastal Carolina escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.
Meanwhile, the contest between Georgia State and the Troy Trojans on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia State falling 65-53 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Coastal Carolina's win lifted them to 8-8 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Chanticleers can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia State have won six out of their last 11 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Georgia State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 72 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia State 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. Georgia State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgia State 92 vs. Coastal Carolina 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Georgia State 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 95 vs. Georgia State 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia State 72 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 13, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia State 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 56