Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Georgia State

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-2; Georgia State 2-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Eastern Kentucky will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Georgia State sidestepped the Mercer Bears for an 85-83 win.

Meanwhile, the Colonels lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road by a decisive 87-69 margin. Despite the loss, Eastern Kentucky got a solid performance out of Devontae Blanton, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards along with seven assists.

Georgia State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Georgia State is now 2-1 while Eastern Kentucky sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Colonels' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 88.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Eastern Kentucky the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.