Georgia State vs. Louisiana odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sun Belt battle 10,000 times
A Sun Belt battle takes center stage during the college basketball schedule Friday when the Georgia State Panthers (16-7, 7-3 Sun Belt) travel to take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (13-10, 4-8) at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised battle. The Panthers are two-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 162.5 in the latest Georgia State vs. Louisiana odds. Georgia State enters play tied on top of the Sun Belt standing, but they've lost three of their past five overall and need to find more consistency to make noise this March. And before locking in any Georgia State vs. Louisiana picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 90-58 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now it's locked in on Georgia State vs. Louisiana. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also made a confident pick against the spread that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations, indicating that the line is way off in this one. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.
The model has taken Georgia State's strong 2018-19 campaign into account when evaluating this matchup. The Panthers played a challenging nonconference schedule that not only gave them experience against power-conference teams, it also produced multiple wins over them. They knocked off Alabama and Georgia straight up and kept it within the spread (+13) against Kansas State.
Junior guard D'Marcus Simonds will be the biggest key for the Panthers on Friday. He's averaging 19 points on the season, and when he's on, Georgia State can look like a conference title contender. He dropped 29 points and hit 50 percent of his 3-point attempts in a win over Georgia Southern on Saturday, and a similar performance could easily lead the Panthers to a cover Friday.
But just because the Panthers have the superior record, doesn't mean they'll cover the Georgia State vs. Louisiana spread on the road.
The Ragin' Cajuns also played some powerful programs in the nonconference schedule, including Tennessee and Kansas. They kept that matchup against the Jayhawks well within the 21-point spread. They might also have the best player on the floor in this matchup.
Forward JaKeenan Gant, a Missouri transfer, is averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds, and he's capable of going off for huge numbers on any given night. He has topped 30 points in three of his past nine outings, a span that included an insane 45-point outburst against Little Rock. He gives Louisiana a tremendous opportunity to cover the spread Friday against a Georgia State squad that has covered just two of its past five games.
So who wins Georgia State vs. Louisiana? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Georgia State vs. Louisiana spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.
