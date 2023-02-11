Who's Playing
Marshall @ Georgia State
Current Records: Marshall 20-6; Georgia State 10-15
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a victory while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Marshall strolled past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 92-74.
Meanwhile, Georgia State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 63-60 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Marshall is now 20-6 while the Panthers sit at 10-15. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thundering Herd come into the matchup boasting the 14th most points per game in college basketball at 81.9. Less enviably, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Georgia State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Thundering Herd slightly, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Marshall 103 vs. Georgia State 65