Who's Playing
Marshall @ Georgia State
Current Records: Marshall 20-6; Georgia State 10-15
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Marshall didn't have too much trouble with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road on Thursday as they won 92-74.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 63-60 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Marshall is now 20-6 while Georgia State sits at 10-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall enters the game with 81.9 points per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Marshall 103 vs. Georgia State 65