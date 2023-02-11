Who's Playing

Marshall @ Georgia State

Current Records: Marshall 20-6; Georgia State 10-15

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Marshall didn't have too much trouble with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road on Thursday as they won 92-74.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 63-60 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Marshall is now 20-6 while Georgia State sits at 10-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall enters the game with 81.9 points per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.