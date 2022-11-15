Who's Playing

Mercer @ Georgia State

Current Records: Mercer 1-1; Georgia State 1-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will play host again and welcome the Mercer Bears to Georgia State Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Mercer should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Georgia State as they fell 59-57 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday. Dwon Odom had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bears took their contest at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 118-64 win over the Milligan Buffaloes.

Georgia State and Mercer now sit at an identical 1-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia State has only been able to knock down 37.20% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, Mercer enters the game with 70.5 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last five games against Mercer.