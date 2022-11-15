Who's Playing

Mercer @ Georgia State

Current Records: Mercer 1-1; Georgia State 1-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Panthers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

It was close but no cigar for Georgia State as they fell 59-57 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday. One thing holding Georgia State back was the mediocre play of Dwon Odom, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Mercer took their game at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 118-64 victory over the Milligan Buffaloes.

Georgia State and Mercer now sit at an identical 1-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 37.20% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, the Bears enter the matchup with 70.5 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last five games against Mercer.