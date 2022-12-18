Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Georgia State

Current Records: Rhode Island 4-7; Georgia State 5-5

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Rhode Island should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Georgia State came up short against the Auburn Tigers this past Wednesday, falling 72-64. Guard Brenden Tucker wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia State; Tucker finished with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Rhode Island sidestepped the UMass Lowell River Hawks for a 77-75 victory. Four players on Rhode Island scored in the double digits: guard Ishmael Leggett (19), guard Brayon Freeman (17), guard Malik Martin (12), and guard Jalen Carey (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Panthers are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Georgia State is now 5-5 while the Rams sit at 4-7. Rhode Island is 1-2 after wins this year, and Georgia State is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.