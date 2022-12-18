Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Georgia State

Current Records: Rhode Island 4-7; Georgia State 5-5

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Rhode Island Rams will be on the road. They will square off against the Georgia State Panthers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Rams should still be feeling good after a win, while Georgia State will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Rhode Island sidestepped the UMass Lowell River Hawks for a 77-75 victory. Rhode Island got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ishmael Leggett (19), guard Brayon Freeman (17), guard Malik Martin (12), and guard Jalen Carey (11).

Meanwhile, Georgia State came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, falling 72-64. Guard Brenden Tucker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Rhode Island's win brought them up to 4-7 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 5-5. The Rams are 1-2 after wins this year, and Georgia State is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.