Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia State

Current Records: South Alabama 6-7; Georgia State 7-6

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Georgia State Panthers and the South Alabama Jaguars at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Georgia State Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Alabama winning the first 74-65 at home and Georgia State taking the second 69-62.

The Panthers' 2022 ended with a 63-47 defeat against the James Madison Dukes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Alabama's 2022 ended with a 64-50 loss against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgia State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.60

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against South Alabama.