Who's Playing
Troy @ Georgia State
Current Records: Troy 11-6; Georgia State 8-8
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Troy Trojans will be on the road. Troy and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy strolled past Arkansas State with points to spare, taking the matchup 66-54.
Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, falling 78-70.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Troy is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Trojans came out on top in a nail-biter against Georgia State when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 67-63. Will Troy repeat their success, or does Georgia State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Troy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Georgia State.
