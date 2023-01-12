Who's Playing
Troy @ Georgia State
Current Records: Troy 11-6; Georgia State 8-8
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Troy will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Georgia State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 78-70.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy took down the Red Wolves 66-54.
The Panthers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 67-63 to the Trojans. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Troy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Georgia State.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Troy 67 vs. Georgia State 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Georgia State 65 vs. Troy 53
- Feb 19, 2021 - Georgia State 80 vs. Troy 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Troy 84 vs. Georgia State 78
- Jan 18, 2020 - Troy 75 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 13, 2019 - Georgia State 77 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Troy 77 vs. Georgia State 75
- Mar 09, 2018 - Georgia State 73 vs. Troy 51
- Mar 01, 2018 - Troy 83 vs. Georgia State 70
- Dec 31, 2017 - Troy 68 vs. Georgia State 66
- Mar 11, 2017 - Troy 74 vs. Georgia State 63
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgia State 78 vs. Troy 72
- Jan 09, 2017 - Troy 80 vs. Georgia State 77
- Feb 13, 2016 - Troy 54 vs. Georgia State 53
- Jan 07, 2016 - Georgia State 71 vs. Troy 68