Who's Playing

Troy @ Georgia State

Current Records: Troy 11-6; Georgia State 8-8

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Troy will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Georgia State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 78-70.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy took down the Red Wolves 66-54.

The Panthers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 67-63 to the Trojans. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Troy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Georgia State.