Georgia State vs. Tulane odds, line, start time: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-1 roll

The Tulane Green Wave host the Georgia State Panthers for a Wednesday college basketball matinee tipping at 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Georgia State vs. Tulane odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 146.5. The Panthers are seeking a return trip to the NCAA Tournament, while the Green Wave look to take the next step under third-year coach Mike Dunleavy, Sr.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It enters Week 3 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 6-1 run on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model knows that expectations are high for Georgia State (4-2), which is coming off a 91-67 rout of rival Georgia at the Cayman Islands Classic last Wednesday.

The model knows that expectations are high for Georgia State (4-2), which is coming off a 91-67 rout of rival Georgia at the Cayman Islands Classic last Wednesday. The Panthers (4-2) returned four starters from last year's team that won the Sun Belt, including conference preseason player of the year D'Marcus Simonds. He's come out of the gate strong, averaging 21.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Seniors Jeff Thomas (14.2 ppg) and Malik Benlevi (10.7), along with sophomore Kane Williams (11.3), also average double-figures for GSU.

Just because GSU has momentum from its beatdown of the Bulldogs and a loaded roster doesn't mean it'll cover.

The model also knows that Tulane (2-3) has a 7-1 all-time record against Georgia State. The Green Wave have been tested, falling to Florida State 80-69 in the opener and beating a South Dakota State squad that went to the Big Dance last year, 84-80.

Sophomore Caleb Daniels has taken his game to a new level. After averaging 6.4 points last season, he's putting in 17.8 over the last four games, including a 24-point outburst over the Jackrabbits. Junior 6-9 forward Samir Sehic (13.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and 6-6 senior Jordan Cornish (13.2 ppg), a former transfer from UNLV, are also double-figure scorers for Tulane.

Depth has been a key point for the Green Wave under Dunleavy. Nine players are averaging at least 10 minutes per game. And there could be a unique homecourt advantage for Tulane, as it will pack the gym with schoolkids for Education Day. Last year in its inaugural Education Day, Tulane routed Southern, 95-76.

