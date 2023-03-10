Georgia Tech fired Josh Pastner on Friday, solidifying a move that had become expected behind the scenes in recent weeks, sources told CBS Sports.

Pastner's tenure lasted seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets, highlighted by a one-and-done showing as a No. 9 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Pastner joined Georgia Tech in 2017 after leaving a school at which he also coached for a tenure of seven years: Memphis. With the Tigers, Pastner went 167-73; at Georgia Tech, he was 109-113. Georgia Tech finished 10th or worse in five of the past seven seasons in the ACC.

The team went 15-18 (6-14 ACC) this season and lost Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament to Pittsburgh.

Though the program does have some good seasons over the years to its name, and even despite its location in Atlanta, Georgia Tech is considered a tough power-conference job due to high admissions standards, tougher coursework than many high-major programs and, therefore, a narrower pathway to entry for recruits and transfers.

Some names who could be in play to succeed Pastner include Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim, FAU's Dusty May, Charleston's Pat Kelsey, Furman's Bob Richey and Tulane's Ron Hunter.