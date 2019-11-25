Georgia Tech vs. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-1; Arkansas 5-0
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks have been homebodies their last five games, but they are heading out on Monday. They will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at McCamish Pavilion. The Razorbacks are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
Arkansas made easy work of the South Dakota Coyotes and carried off a 77-56 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Razorbacks was G Jimmy Whitt Jr., who had 24 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Georgia Bulldogs took down Georgia Tech 82-78. G Michael Devoe did his best for Georgia Tech, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to ten boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Arkansas are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Arkansas' win lifted them to 5-0 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Arkansas can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.99
Odds
The Razorbacks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia Tech have won both of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2018 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Arkansas 65
- Nov 26, 2015 - Georgia Tech 83 vs. Arkansas 73
-
