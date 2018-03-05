Georgia Tech vs. Boston College odds: ACC tournament picks from computer model on 12-6 run

The ACC tournament opens Tuesday at noon ET with a first-round game between Georgia Tech and Boston College, two teams looking to make a surprising postseason run. The Eagles are favored by two points, unchanged from the opening line.



Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it. And with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up, entering this week on a strong 12-6 run on its top-rated college basketball picks.



We can tell you the computer says Josh Okogie of Georgia Tech will score 16 points, while Jerome Robinson of Boston College goes for 18. But will that big performance from Robinson be enough to lift Boston College to a win and a cover?



The model has taken into account Boston College's (17-14) huge slide down the stretch. Once a team with aspirations of an NCAA Tournament at-large berth, the Eagles have collapsed on their way to four losses in their final five games of the regular season.



Georgia Tech (13-18), meanwhile, bounced back with back-to-back wins over NC State and Wake Forest to close the regular season.



But just because the Yellow Jackets come into this matchup with momentum doesn't mean that they'll be able to upset the Eagles.



Georgia Tech still has one of the worst offenses in the nation, coming into this matchup averaging just 65.3 points. That's more than 10 points fewer per game than Boston College, a team paced by Robinson, who averages 20.7 points and uses his size (6-foot-6) to create mismatches on the perimeter.



And Boston College already has one impressive victory over Georgia Tech this season, knocking off the Yellow Jackets 80-72 in early February.



