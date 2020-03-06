Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 6 predictions by model on 72-48 run

Teams looking to finish the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season strong meet when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets battle the Clemson Tigers on Friday. The Yellow Jackets (16-14), who are tied for fifth in the league with Syracuse at 10-9, are 5-7 on the road, while the Tigers (15-14), who are tied for seventh in the ACC with Notre Dame and North Carolina State at 9-10, are 11-5 on their home floor. Clemson leads the overall series 73-64, including a 46-16 edge at home.

Tip-off from Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are four-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -4

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson over-under: 130.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Georgia Tech +167, Clemson -197

GT: Is averaging 68.7 points per game

CLEM: Has not lost at home to Georgia Tech since the 2004-05 season

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have dominated this series of late, defeating the Yellow Jackets in five of the last six meetings, and have a 14-game home winning streak against them. Clemson is also looking for its seventh consecutive winning season and 14th in the past 15 years. The Tigers have three top-six wins this season, defeating third-ranked Duke, fifth-ranked Louisville and sixth-ranked Florida State.

Offensively, junior forward Aamir Simms will look to get back on track. He leads the Tigers in scoring at 13.0 points per game and is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He has scored in double figures in six of the past eight games, including a 23-point effort at Georgia Tech on Feb. 25. He also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Boston College on Feb. 22.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Even so, the Tigers aren't a lock to cover the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread on Friday. That's because the Yellow Jackets have been solid this season and have won 10 ACC games for the first time since going 13-3 to win the 1995-96 regular-season championship. It is also Tech's first .500 season in the ACC since 2006-07 when it went 8-8 in a 16-game schedule, and the first time since 2007-08 that the Yellow Jackets have won four ACC road games.

Sophomore guard Michael Devoe, who leads Georgia Tech in scoring at 15.9 points, has scored in double figures in nine straight games, reaching 20 or more points three times in that stretch. His season high for points is 34 in a loss at Georgia on Nov. 20. He had 24 points in an 86-79 win at Wake Forest on Feb. 19.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Clemson picks

