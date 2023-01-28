Who's Playing

Duke @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Duke 14-6; Georgia Tech 8-12

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets have some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

A victory for Georgia Tech just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to the Clemson Tigers. Guard Miles Kelly had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Duke as they fell 78-75 to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday. Duke's loss came about despite a quality game from center Kyle Filipowski, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last eight games against Georgia Tech.