Who's Playing
Duke @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Duke 14-6; Georgia Tech 8-12
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets have some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
A victory for Georgia Tech just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to the Clemson Tigers. Guard Miles Kelly had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Duke as they fell 78-75 to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday. Duke's loss came about despite a quality game from center Kyle Filipowski, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won seven out of their last eight games against Georgia Tech.
- Jan 04, 2022 - Duke 69 vs. Georgia Tech 57
- Mar 02, 2021 - Georgia Tech 81 vs. Duke 77
- Jan 26, 2021 - Duke 75 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Jan 08, 2020 - Duke 73 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Duke 66 vs. Georgia Tech 53
- Feb 11, 2018 - Duke 80 vs. Georgia Tech 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Duke 110 vs. Georgia Tech 57
- Feb 02, 2016 - Duke 80 vs. Georgia Tech 71