The No. 12 seed Florida State Seminoles have a chance to reach 10 wins this season when they face the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the 2023 ACC Tournament. FSU closed the regular season with an 82-60 loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Georgia Tech got hot down the stretch, winning five of its final six games.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia Tech -2.5

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 146 points

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech money line: Florida State +122, Georgia Tech -145

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has been a disappointment this season, but the Seminoles are still dangerous heading into the ACC Tournament. They took down top-seeded Miami on Feb. 25 when Matthew Cleveland drilled a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to complete a 25-point comeback. The Seminoles also won the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, beating Georgia Tech in a 75-64 final on Jan. 7.

Cleveland scored 21 points and completed his double-double with 12 rebounds, as Florida State took a small lead into halftime and never trailed again. Junior guard Darin Green Jr. added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, knocking down 7 of 15 shots from the floor. The Seminoles have won 15 of the last 20 meetings between these teams.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech was quietly one of the hottest teams in the ACC at the end of the regular season, winning five of its final six games. The Yellow Jackets won three straight games to finish things off, beating Louisville, Syracuse and Boston College by eight-plus points. They rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of their game against Boston College.

Leading scorer Miles Kelly, who shot just 30.4% from beyond the arc in January, has made 41.8% of his 3-pointers since then. The sophomore guard paces Georgia Tech's lineup with 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while senior guard Lance Terry is adding 10.2 points. They have covered the spread in eight consecutive games, and Florida State has only covered once in its last nine games.

