Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia is 3-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Georgia Tech is 2-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Bulldogs are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the Over-Under is set at 146. Georgia Tech is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, but is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five meetings against the Bulldogs. Georgia, meanwhile, is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games overall, but the Bulldogs have covered the spread in five of their last seven contests against ACC opponents.

Georgia didn't need much effort in posting a 100-66 win over Delaware State last Friday in a Maui on the Mainland game. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to Rayshaun Hammonds, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Amanze Ngumezi added a career-high 16 points and standout freshman Anthony Edwards finished with six points and seven assists.

Coming off an 82-81 overtime victory against NC State in its season opener, Georgia Tech took down Elon 64-41 last Monday. Michael Devoe tied a career high with 22 points and the Yellow Jackets held Elon to 21.6 percent shooting from the field. James Banks III blocked six shots to go with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 95.3 points per game, the third-best mark in college basketball. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is allowing its opponents to shoot just 29.7 percent from the field, which ranks third in the country.

