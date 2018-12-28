Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 21-6 roll

It'll be a Peach State showdown on Friday afternoon when the Kennesaw State Owls (3-10) travel down the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) in Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET. It's been a slow start for both squads, but they're looking to turn it around heading into the new year. The Yellow Jackets are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State odds, while the over-under for total points is set at 127. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State picks of your own, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 8 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 21-6 run on its top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it's locked in on Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also locked in a confident against the spread pick that hits in over 65 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick over at SportsLine.

The model has taken Georgia Tech's slow start to the season into consideration. The Yellow Jackets picked up a few easy non-conference wins early, but have struggled against quality competition. They come into this matchup with losses in four of their last six games overall, including a surprising setback against Gardner-Webb.

Josh Pastner's squad has been strong on defense, allowing just 62.2 points per game. But Tech has struggled on the other end of court, scoring just over 69 points per game, and they've failed to reach 70 in all but one of their losses this year.

But a matchup against Kennesaw State, a familiar opponent located about 20 miles away from Georgia Tech's campus, might be just what the Yellow Jackets need to get on track.

The Owls are off to a miserable start, going 3-10 overall with just one win against Division I competition. And while this is a substantial spread to cover, Kennesaw State has been blown out multiple times, with an 84-51 loss to Georgia and a 91-53 setback to Belmont already on the books.

Kennesaw State has been bad on both ends of the floor, allowing 73.6 points per game, ranking 225th in the nation in scoring defense. The Owls are also averaging just 62.5 points per contest, so covering this spread could be a huge challenge on Friday afternoon.

So which side of the Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State spread hits in over 65 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.