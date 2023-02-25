Who's Playing

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Louisville 4-24; Georgia Tech 11-17

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals are 10-1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Cardinals and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

U of L received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 79-62 to the Duke Blue Devils. The losing side was boosted by guard El Ellis, who had 21 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, falling 76-68. Georgia Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Ja'von Franklin, who had 15 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Miles Kelly, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five rebounds.

U of L is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put U of L at 4-24 and Georgia Tech at 11-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals are stumbling into the matchup with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.4 on average. The Yellow Jackets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won ten out of their last 11 games against Georgia Tech.