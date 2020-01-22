Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 22 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Georgia Tech and Louisville. Here are the results:
The sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is 15-3 overall and 10-1 at home, while Georgia Tech is 8-10 overall and 4-3 on the road. Louisville is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, limps into Wednesday's contest having lost three of its last four. The Cardinals are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Louisville vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Louisville won its fourth straight game Saturday, taking down No. 3 Duke 79-73. The Cardinals got double-digit scores from four players: David Johnson led his team with 19 points, Dwayne Sutton scored 13 points, Malik Williams added 12 points, and Steven Enoch chipped in 10 points. Louisville has also had massive success on its home floor. In fact, the Cardinals are 11-1 in their last 12 games at home.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech fell short Saturday against Virginia, losing to the Cavaliers 63-58. Jose Alvarado led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and James Banks III added 10 points and nine rebounds. The Yellow Jackets are 0-8 in their last eight meetings against Louisville, however Georgia Tech has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games on the road.
So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
