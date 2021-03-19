The No. 9 seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be without leading scorer and rebounder Moses Wright when they face the eighth-seeded Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in a Midwest Region first-round game on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Wright has been ruled out due to COVID-19 issues and also will be unavailable for Sunday's second-round game if the ACC champions get past the Ramblers. Loyola (24-4), ranked No. 17 nationally, has lost only once in its last 18 games and stretched its winning streak to six by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The winner is looking at a likely second-round matchup with top-seeded Illinois. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Ramblers as 5.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 124.5 in the latest Loyola vs. Georgia Tech odds.

Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech spread: Loyola -5.5

Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 124.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech money line: Loyola -240; Georgia Tech +200

LOY: The Ramblers won their three MVC tourney games by a combined 50 points

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games

Why Loyola can cover

Center Cameron Krutwig is the focal point for the Ramblers, leading the team in scoring (15.0 points per game), rebounding (8.2), assists (3.0) and blocked shots (1.2). The MVC Player of the Year and a three-time all-conference selection, the 6-foot-9 senior should have an even bigger impact due to the absence of Wright. Krutwig is the only player in school history to rank in the program's top 10 in career scoring, rebounding and assists.

Defense remains the calling card for Loyola, which led the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.5 points. The Ramblers owned a streak of 17 consecutive games in which they held opponents to 58 points or fewer before it was snapped in a 75-65 win over Drake in the MVC championship game. During that 18-game stretch, the Ramblers' lone defeat was a one-point overtime defeat at Drake, which also made the NCAA field.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

With ACC Player of the Year Wright out of the lineup, the Yellow Jackets will be looking to guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe to pick up the offensive void. Alvarado, a point guard, was second on the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and averaged a shade under 18 points over the last four contests. Named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he averaged 3.0 steals and collected a total of 18 over the last five games.

Sparked by Alvarado's defensive prowess, Georgia Tech scored an average of 18.9 points off turnovers, which ranked as the best mark nationally among major conference schools. Devoe averaged 15.1 points and has scored in double figures in his last nine games while recording at least two steals six times during that span. The junior is shooting 66.7 overall (20 of 30) and 7 of 11 from 3-point range over his last three games.

