Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-2; Nebraska 4-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Yellow Jackets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 68-65 on Sunday. No one put up better numbers for the Yellow Jackets than G Michael Devoe, who really brought his A game. He had 27 points.

As for Nebraska, Nebraska can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (17) and won 74-67 over the South Florida Bulls. Nebraska's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Haanif Cheatham, who had 26 points, and G Dachon Burke Jr., who had 21 points.

Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. If their 3-1-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 3-2 and Nebraska to 4-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Yellow Jackets and the Cornhuskers clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.