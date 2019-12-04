Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. Nebraska (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-2; Nebraska 4-3
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Yellow Jackets took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 68-65 on Sunday. No one put up better numbers for the Yellow Jackets than G Michael Devoe, who really brought his A game. He had 27 points.
As for Nebraska, Nebraska can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (17) and won 74-67 over the South Florida Bulls. Nebraska's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Haanif Cheatham, who had 26 points, and G Dachon Burke Jr., who had 21 points.
Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. If their 3-1-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 3-2 and Nebraska to 4-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Yellow Jackets and the Cornhuskers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Yellow Jackets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
