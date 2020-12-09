The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 3-1 overall and 3-1 at home, while Georgia Tech is 1-2 overall and 0-0 on the road. Georgia Tech began the season with losses to Georgia State and Mercer but then beat No. 20 Kentucky on Sunday.Nebraska, meanwhile, beat McNeese State, North Dakota State and South Dakota but lost to Nevada.

The Cornhuskers are 2-2 against the spread this season, while the Yellow Jackets have a 1-2 record against the number. The Yellow Jackets are favored by two-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska:

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska spread: Georgia Tech -2

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska over-under: 147 points

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska money line: Georgia Tech -130, Nebraska +110

Latest Odds: Cornhuskers +2 Bet Now

What you need to know about Nebraska



The Cornhuskers beat South Dakota last Tuesday to move to 3-1 on the season and did so with harassing on-the-ball defense. Nebraska limited South Dakota to just 35.9 percent shooting from the floor and just 26.9 percent from the 3-point line. Junior forward Teddy Allen had 23 points and five rebounds in the victory.

Allen is averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for Nebraska and the Cornhuskers' defense is forcing 19 turnovers per game so far. The Yellow Jackets turned it over just six times during their win over Kentucky, so Nebraska's ability to get out into the passing lanes and steal possessions might make the difference in this one.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech shot 51.7 percent from the floor in a dominant 79-62 win over Kentucky on Sunday and Moses Wright stuffed the stat sheet in leading the Yellow Jackets to the win. Wright had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals and is now averaging 24.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Josh Pastner's defense forced 20 turnovers against the Wildcats after forcing just nine turnovers in a loss to Mercer and just 19 turnovers in a quadruple-overtime loss to Georgia State. Pastner will certainly be looking for more of what he saw against Kentucky from his defense on Wednesday.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years, and find out.