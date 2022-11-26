Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: North Alabama 4-2; Georgia Tech 3-2

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off against the North Alabama Lions at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like the Yellow Jackets got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 84-60 defeat to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Miles Kelly, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

As for North Alabama, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took an 89-71 bruising from the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Wednesday. Four players on North Alabama scored in the double digits: forward Damian Forrest (15), guard Daniel Ortiz (13), guard KJ Johnson (10), and guard Jacari Lane (10).

Georgia Tech is now 3-2 while North Alabama sits at 4-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Yellow Jackets have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Lions' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.10%. We'll see if their 11.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.