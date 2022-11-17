Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-2; Georgia Tech 2-0

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at McCamish Pavilion.

The Huskies took their contest against the Purdue NW Peregrines on Monday by a conclusive 99-73 score.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Georgia Tech sidestepped the Georgia State Panthers for a 59-57 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Georgia Tech, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their Dallan Coleman filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped NIU to 1-2 and Georgia Tech to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.