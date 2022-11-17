Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-2; Georgia Tech 2-0

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCamish Pavilion.

NIU made easy work of the Purdue NW Peregrines on Monday and carried off a 99-73 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday, sneaking past 59-57. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Yellow Jackets' Dallan Coleman filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 1-2 and Georgia Tech to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.