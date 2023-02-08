Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-13; Georgia Tech 8-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be on the road. The Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Notre Dame received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-64 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday, falling 72-64. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Dallan Coleman, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Notre Dame is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-13-1 against the spread when favored.

The Fighting Irish are now 10-13 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 8-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Georgia Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a slight 1-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgia Tech.