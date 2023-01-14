Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-6; Georgia Tech 8-8
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers haven't won a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Panthers and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 3 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion.
Pitt came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, falling 77-69. Guard Nelly Cummings wasn't much of a difference maker for Pitt; Cummings picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 73-72 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A silver lining for Georgia Tech was the play of forward Ja'von Franklin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks.
The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Pittsburgh 62
- Feb 14, 2021 - Georgia Tech 71 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Mar 04, 2020 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Mar 07, 2017 - Pittsburgh 61 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Feb 28, 2017 - Georgia Tech 61 vs. Pittsburgh 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - Georgia Tech 63 vs. Pittsburgh 59
- Jan 06, 2016 - Pittsburgh 89 vs. Georgia Tech 84