Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-6; Georgia Tech 8-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers haven't won a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Panthers and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 3 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion.

Pitt came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, falling 77-69. Guard Nelly Cummings wasn't much of a difference maker for Pitt; Cummings picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 73-72 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A silver lining for Georgia Tech was the play of forward Ja'von Franklin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.