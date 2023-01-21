Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Syracuse 12-7; Georgia Tech 8-10

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCamish Pavilion at noon ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Orange were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 82-78 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. This is 'Cuse's third heartbreak in a row against Miami (Fla.) following a 75-72 loss last March. A silver lining for 'Cuse was the play of center Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Georgia Tech falling 78-66. Guard Miles Kelly wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia Tech; Kelly finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Orange got away with a 74-73 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Georgia Tech.