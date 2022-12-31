Who's Playing

No. 13 Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Virginia 9-2; Georgia Tech 7-5

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 1-9 against the #13 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Georgia Tech will play host again and welcome the Cavaliers to McCamish Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Virginia should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Yellow Jackets will be looking to get back in the win column.

Georgia Tech entered their game against the Clemson Tigers last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Georgia Tech falling 79-66. Guard Miles Kelly (17 points) was the top scorer for Georgia Tech.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers entered their matchup on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Albany Great Danes 66-46. Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jayden Gardner led the charge as he had 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets are now 7-5 while Virginia sits at 9-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Tech enters the game with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Virginia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.