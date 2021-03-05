The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are on their longest winning streak in conference play in 25 years as they prepare to visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-14, 3-14 ACC) on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Yellow Jackets (14-8, 10-6 ACC) have won five in a row in ACC play, their longest run since closing out the 1995-96 season with seven straight wins in league play. Georgia Tech won the first meeting with a 70-54 victory at home on Jan. 3.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Yellow Jackets as nine-point favorites while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5 in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest odds. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest spread: Georgia Tech -9

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest over-under: 137.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest money line: Georgia Tech -475; Wake Forest +360

WAKE: The Demon Deacons' last five losses have been by an average of 22.8 points

GATECH: The Yellow Jackets have shot 50 percent or better in three straight games

Why Georgia Tech can cover



Moses Wright was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday after putting up a combined 57 points and collecting 26 rebounds in wins over Virginia Tech and Syracuse. He celebrated the honor one day later with a dominant performance against Duke (29 points, 14 boards) and is averaging 28.7 points and 13.3 rebounds over the last three games. He tied his season low with only eight points against Wake on Jan. 3.

Senior guard Jose Alvarado scored at least 20 points in eight of the first 13 games this season but has not hit that mark in any of the past nine contests. The team's second-leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, he sparked the 70-54 victory against the Demon Deacons in January with a game-high 25 points. The Yellow Jackets have dominated the rivalry with Wake Forest, winning four straight and 10 of the last 13 meetings.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Guard Daivien Williamson bounced back from a two-point dud at Virginia Tech by scoring 17 to go with four assists and three steals in Tuesday's loss at Pittsburgh. He has scored 218 points against conference opponents, the most by a Wake Forest transfer in the 21st century. The Demon Deacons need more from second- and third-leading scorers Ian DuBose and Isaiah Mucius, who are averaging 10.4 and 10.1 points, respectively.

Senior guard DuBose has tailed off dramatically in the past three games, collecting a combined 13 points after averaging 14.6 over the previous five contests. Junior forward Mucius scored a combined 15 points in his last two games and has been held to single digits in four of the past six. In the first meeting against Georgia Tech, Mucius scored a team-high 21 points -- his second-highest output of the season.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Wake Forest Demon Deacons +9 Bet Now

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.