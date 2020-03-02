Georgia Tech withdraws appeal of NCAA postseason ban penalty and will not play in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech has withdrawn its appeal of the NCAA's one-year postseason ban and, as a result, will not play in either the ACC Tournament next week or the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA announced the one-year postseason ban for the Yellow Jackets in September after it deemed that two boosters provided impermissible benefits to the program as well as players within it.

In a statement, Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said dropping the appeal will "remove the cloud of a potential postseason ban from hanging over our team as we move into next season and beyond."

Georgia Tech also received four years probation and other penalties as part of the NCAA sanctions. The school is not dropping its appeal of recruiting restrictions that were levied as part of the sanctions handed down in September.

The Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC) have won seven of their last 10 games, a stretch that includes an upset victory over then-No. 5 Louisville. But Georgia Tech would likely have needed to win the ACC Tournament in order to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets close the regular season against Pittsburgh and Clemson this week and can assure themselves their best conference winning percentage in Josh Pastner's four seasons as coach by winning at least one of those games.

"I support the decision of our administration to withdraw the appeal of the competition penalty and am happy to know that we'll have this penalty behind us as we go into 2020-21," Pastner said in the statement. "Like our administration, I'm sad for our two seniors (James Banks and Shembari Phillips ) who won't have the opportunity to participate in the postseason in their final year. We will do everything in our power over the final two games of the season to send James and Shembari out on a high note."

The ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 in Greensboro, North Carolina. With the tournament field down to 14 teams, the first round will now be just two games instead of the originally-scheduled three games.