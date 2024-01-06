Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Boston College 9-4, Georgia Tech 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Demon Deacons and fell 84-78.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin McGlockton, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-71 defeat to the Seminoles. Georgia Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Boston College, Georgia Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Kowacie Reeves Jr. led the charge by scoring 18 points along with six rebounds. Miles Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-4. As for the Yellow Jackets, they bumped their record down to 8-5 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Boston College just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Tech, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Boston College's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston College is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Georgia Tech.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Boston College.