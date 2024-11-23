Halftime Report

Cincinnati has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Tech 45-29.

Cincinnati entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Georgia Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Cincinnati 4-0, Georgia Tech 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Georgia Tech came up short against Georgia and fell 77-69.

Lance Terry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points. Naithan George, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati entered their tilt with N. Kentucky on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They enjoyed a cozy 76-60 win over the Norse.

Cincinnati got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Simas Lukosius out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. The dominant performance gave Lukosius a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Cincinnati was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Kentucky only posted nine.

Georgia Tech's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Cincinnati, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Tech took a serious blow against Cincinnati in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 89-54. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.